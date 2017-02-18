Arctic warmup speeds Canada glacier meltdown
Between 2005 to 2015, surface melt off ice caps and glaciers of the Queen Elizabeth Islands grew from an average of three gigatons to 30 gigatons The Greenland Ice Sheet isn't the only place melting under a thickening blanket of heat-trapping greenhouse gases. A new study shows that Canada's Arctic glaciers are also shedding ice at a rapidly increasing rate, making them a big factor in global sea level rise.
