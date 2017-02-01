Aquarium of the Pacific breaks ground on first expansion since its founding
The Aquarium of the Pacific's $53 million expansion project, with designs centered around a new auditorium with a 130-foot curved screen, is about to begin construction. Pacific Visions is the first major expansion since the aquarium's 1998 founding, executive director Jerry Schubel said.
