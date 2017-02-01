Alleged 'brothel ringleader' recruited 29 women to work in high-end...

A 53-year-old Ladera Ranch man ran a "sophisticated brothel operation" out of multiple luxury apartments in Irvine, recruiting at least 29 women to work as prostitutes, authorities said. From April 2015 up until this month, prosecutors allege women were recruited to work through website ads and their photos posted on various sites used to solicit prostitution, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said in a statement released Thursday.

