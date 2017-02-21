After horror in bar, rays of hope

A friend of Srinivas Kuchibhotla from Rockwell Collins, an avionics company in Iowa where he had worked before moving to Garmin International in 2014, started a crowd-funding effort to raise money to support Srinivas's family hours after his death. By Friday night, Kavipriya Muthuramalingam's effort had led to collections of $342,578 - against an initial target of $150,000.

