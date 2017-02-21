After horror in bar, rays of hope
A friend of Srinivas Kuchibhotla from Rockwell Collins, an avionics company in Iowa where he had worked before moving to Garmin International in 2014, started a crowd-funding effort to raise money to support Srinivas's family hours after his death. By Friday night, Kavipriya Muthuramalingam's effort had led to collections of $342,578 - against an initial target of $150,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|9 hr
|Sope
|1
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Sat
|Green Light Free
|1,203
|Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09)
|Fri
|jane
|22
|Fox's Diana Falzone Says Endometriosis Caused H...
|Feb 23
|lynne
|1
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|Feb 22
|Spike
|96
|Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv...
|Feb 21
|marg
|1
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|Feb 18
|PoliciaFederal
|19
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC