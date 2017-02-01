2 shot dead in Irvine, Calif., dubbed 'America's Safest Big City'
Officers in Irvine, Calif., arrested the accused gunman, 37-year-old Nolan Pascal Pillay, inside the home where his alleged victims lived, KTLA reported. The Southern California city has earned the title America's Safest Big City for its history of low crime.
