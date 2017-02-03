2 people killed in crash in La Palma

2 people killed in crash in La Palma

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Wave

The name of the second fatality, a female, will be released pending notification of next of kin, according to the coroner's office. Paramedics rushed Medallo to UC Irvine Medical Center in Irvine, where she was pronounced dead at 3:39 a.m., according to the coroner's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) 2 hr Robin 15
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale Sat Wonder Why 8
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Feb 2 Casper 1,194
News Calif. woman charged with torture in severed pe... (Jul '11) Jan 31 Pharticulate 92
News Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ... Jan 30 Agent Orange 3
News Not Guilty Plea in Penis-Severing Case (Sep '11) Jan 30 Who Pharted Here 55
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 4,841
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,550 • Total comments across all topics: 278,586,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC