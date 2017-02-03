$2.2 million from state will help speed UCI research to commercial market
The University of California, Irvine has received $2.2 million from the state that will be administered through UCI Applied Innovation to help speed research and innovations to commercialization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|2 hr
|Wonder Why
|8
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Casper
|1,194
|Calif. woman charged with torture in severed pe... (Jul '11)
|Jan 31
|Pharticulate
|92
|Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ...
|Jan 30
|Agent Orange
|3
|Not Guilty Plea in Penis-Severing Case (Sep '11)
|Jan 30
|Who Pharted Here
|55
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|Jan 29
|tomin cali
|14
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC