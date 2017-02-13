13-year-old girl in coma after being ...

13-year-old girl in coma after being hit by falling tree during storm

46 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A 13-year-old Irvine girl, who remained in critical condition after being crushed by a large tree during last week's massive rainstorm, underwent surgery Monday afternoon to relieve swelling in her brain. A 13-year-old Irvine girl, who remained in critical condition after being crushed by a large tree during last week's massive rainstorm, underwent surgery Monday afternoon to relieve swelling in her brain.

