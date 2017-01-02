Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (SBRA) to Sell
According to Zacks, "Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1...
|6 hr
|mar
|1
|Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo...
|7 hr
|mar
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|13 hr
|JOE MAMA
|589
|'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,...
|16 hr
|Rene Rio
|9
|3 snitch scandal investigations threaten change...
|17 hr
|mar
|1
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|Sun
|anonymous
|19
|queer eye for the straight guy
|Dec 27
|Cheers
|2
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC