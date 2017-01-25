Your daily briefing on China
China National Tourism Administration on Tuesday asked all outbound travel agencies and websites to stop cooperating with a right-wing Japanese hotel chain. The APA hotel chain recently began leaving a controversial book, on the 1937 Nanjing Massacre and comfort women, in its hotel rooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|22 hr
|Truth squad
|8
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Ssk
|1,187
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Tue
|Red
|613
|Around Whittier - Whittier Daily News (Mar '08)
|Tue
|Chumper
|4
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Unknown
|4,840
|Santa Ana Council won't consider change to elec...
|Jan 22
|Richard
|1
|Santa Ana city manager ousted in 'amicable' spl...
|Jan 22
|Richard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC