Why Early-stage Investors Tend to Trust Their Gut

"Gut feel" plays a surprisingly important role in decision making by early-stage angel investors, according to new research by Laura Huang , a Wharton management professor, and her co-author, Jone L. Pearce, a management professor at the University of California, Irvine. Huang discusses the findings of their research paper "Managing the Unknowable: The Effectiveness of Early-stage Investor Gut Feel in Entrepreneurial Investment Decisions" in this interview with [email protected]

