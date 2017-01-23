What Women's March Participants Can Learn From 5 Protests in American History

Left : Anti-nuke demonstration on 42nd St. in New York City on June 12, 1982; Right : Women's March on 42nd St. in New York City on Jan. 21, 2017. After millions of people took to the streets on Saturday at the Women's March on Washington and at associated protests across the globe, they now face a question familiar to any protest movement: What next? What will the diverse coalition of citizens who showed up on Saturday, and the activists who organized the whole thing, do with that energy? "The deal is that protest matters but not by itself and generally not immediately," says David S. Meyer, a professor at the University of California, Irvine, and author of The Politics of Protest: Social Movements in America .

