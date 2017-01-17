What to Know About the Ethics Lawsuit Facing President Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a swearing in ceremony of White House senior staff in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Bloomberg - Bloomberg via Getty Images On Monday, a group of ethics lawyers is expected to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump that claims his business dealings violate the Constitution's Emoluments Clause.
