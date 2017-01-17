VivaCeuticals, with Irvine offices, c...

VivaCeuticals, with Irvine offices, ceases operations in deal with DOJ

A dietary supplement maker with offices in Irvine has agreed to cease operations in a deal with the Department of Justice. The DOJ is seeking a permanent injunction against VivaCeuticals Inc. and its chief executive, Matthew A. Nicosia.

