VivaCeuticals, with Irvine offices, ceases operations in deal with DOJ
A dietary supplement maker with offices in Irvine has agreed to cease operations in a deal with the Department of Justice. The DOJ is seeking a permanent injunction against VivaCeuticals Inc. and its chief executive, Matthew A. Nicosia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|47 min
|Red
|599
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|7 hr
|Green Light Free
|1,181
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|12 hr
|Wonder Why
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|17 hr
|Well Well
|4,839
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Wed
|Westminster
|79
|Riverside authorities serve warrants in Tustin,...
|Wed
|Joe Smoe
|2
|free hotel room and bed for female
|Tue
|Casper
|4
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC