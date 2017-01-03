Using Fat to Help Wounds Heal Without Scars
NewsDigest.com) - PHILADELPHIA - Doctors have found a way to manipulate wounds to heal as regenerated skin rather than scar tissue. The method involves transforming the most common type of cells found in wounds into fat cells - something that was previously thought to be impossible in humans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Health News Digest.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue...
|Sun
|ArmUp
|2
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Sun
|folkster
|590
|Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a...
|Jan 6
|suzylnn
|1
|Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14)
|Jan 5
|cliffssmay
|6
|Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10)
|Jan 5
|Carlos
|2
|Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1...
|Jan 3
|mar
|1
|Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo...
|Jan 3
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC