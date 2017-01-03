Using Fat to Help Wounds Heal Without...

Using Fat to Help Wounds Heal Without Scars

Read more: Health News Digest

NewsDigest.com) - PHILADELPHIA - Doctors have found a way to manipulate wounds to heal as regenerated skin rather than scar tissue. The method involves transforming the most common type of cells found in wounds into fat cells - something that was previously thought to be impossible in humans.

