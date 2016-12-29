US psychologist Elizabeth Loftus explores the myths of memory
Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,...
|5 hr
|guy with a small dog
|7
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|6 hr
|anonymous
|19
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Dec 28
|WSA
|587
|queer eye for the straight guy
|Dec 27
|Cheers
|2
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Lights over Aliso Viejo wood canyon area Christ...
|Dec 26
|Sarah
|2
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Dec 22
|lil man
|68
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC