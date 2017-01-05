Uncertainty Still the Buzzword on Len...

Uncertainty Still the Buzzword on Lending Landscape

Read more: GlobeSt.com

Many believe that with the change of administration there's been an inning reset, but until the legislative outlook is better understood, lenders will continue to proceed with caution, Walker & Dunlop's Mark Strauss and Rob Quarton tell GlobeSt.com. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.

