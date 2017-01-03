UCLA, UC Riverside and UC Irvine empl...

UCLA, UC Riverside and UC Irvine employees hold one-day walkout to demand higher wages

17 hrs ago

Amy Solis, center, leads a few hundred members of Teamsters Local 2010 on a one-day strike as they shut down an intersection at Westwood and Wilshire boulevards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. The walkout at all 10 University of California campuses and five medical centers is in response to the university's ''numerous violations of state law and unfair labor practices,'' union representatives said.

