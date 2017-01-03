UCI Introduces iRain Smartphone App
Climate researchers and weather forecasters get their rain data from a network of precipitation-sensing satellites that orbit Earth. iRain, a new mobile phone app developed by engineers at the University of California, Irvine puts the same precision rainfall information into the pockets of the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ECNmag.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a...
|22 hr
|suzylnn
|1
|Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14)
|Thu
|cliffssmay
|6
|Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10)
|Thu
|Carlos
|2
|Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1...
|Jan 3
|mar
|1
|Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo...
|Jan 3
|mar
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Jan 3
|JOE MAMA
|589
|'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,...
|Jan 3
|Rene Rio
|9
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC