UC Irvine acquiring 20 electric buses...

UC Irvine acquiring 20 electric buses from BYD to convert fleet to all-electric

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Green Car Congress

The University of California, Irvine is poised to be the first college campus in the US to convert its buses to an all-electric fleet. The student-funded and -operated Anteater Express shuttle service is acquiring 20 buses from BYD for $15 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Car Congress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After wall and immigration orders, President Tr... 5 hr Wildchild 1
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... 11 hr WEKNOW 48
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 14 hr Red 615
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 14 hr Ssk 1,189
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale Tue Truth squad 8
News Around Whittier - Whittier Daily News (Mar '08) Jan 24 Chumper 4
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 23 Unknown 4,840
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Orange County was issued at January 27 at 2:37AM PST

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,917 • Total comments across all topics: 278,294,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC