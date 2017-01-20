UC Irvine acquiring 20 electric buses from BYD to convert fleet to all-electric
The University of California, Irvine is poised to be the first college campus in the US to convert its buses to an all-electric fleet. The student-funded and -operated Anteater Express shuttle service is acquiring 20 buses from BYD for $15 million.
