Tilly's Reports Increased Sales in 'r...

Tilly's Reports Increased Sales in 'rd Quarter

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: GuruFocus.com

There are several stocks with huge potential that investors might miss, and Tilly's Inc. is one of them. The company posted excellent quarterly results, including a 7.35% increase in net sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 3 hr Kornho Granny 4,841
News Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac... 11 hr tomin cali 14
Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09) Sat Pollard ale 21
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Fri Your friend 49
News After wall and immigration orders, President Tr... Jan 26 Wildchild 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Jan 26 Red 615
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Jan 26 Ssk 1,189
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,268 • Total comments across all topics: 278,386,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC