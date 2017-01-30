Thieves break into Irvine motorcycle shop and get away with generators

IRVINE Thieves smashed a window at Mission Motorsports, a motorcycle shop at 1 Doppler, around 10 p.m. Sunday and got away with three Honda generators worth about $900 each, but no motorcycles, authorities said. Officers used K9s to search the building, but found no trace of the suspect or suspects, said department spokeswoman Kim Mohr.

