Thieves break into Irvine motorcycle shop and get away with generators
IRVINE Thieves smashed a window at Mission Motorsports, a motorcycle shop at 1 Doppler, around 10 p.m. Sunday and got away with three Honda generators worth about $900 each, but no motorcycles, authorities said. Officers used K9s to search the building, but found no trace of the suspect or suspects, said department spokeswoman Kim Mohr.
