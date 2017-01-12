The Science of Fashion: What's Really Driving the Fuller Lip Trend?
Kylie Jenner's lips have received a great deal of media attention. A quick scroll through Instagram may leave you with the impression that full lips are in style at this very moment, but a new scientific analysis of fashion models says that the trend is surprisingly absent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LiveScience.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|free hotel room and bed for female
|5 hr
|buckeye1234
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|17 hr
|Listo
|594
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Tue
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|Tue
|Dudley
|2
|Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue...
|Jan 8
|ArmUp
|2
|Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a...
|Jan 6
|suzylnn
|1
|Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14)
|Jan 5
|cliffssmay
|6
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC