The Science of Fashion: What's Really...

The Science of Fashion: What's Really Driving the Fuller Lip Trend?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: LiveScience

Kylie Jenner's lips have received a great deal of media attention. A quick scroll through Instagram may leave you with the impression that full lips are in style at this very moment, but a new scientific analysis of fashion models says that the trend is surprisingly absent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LiveScience.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
free hotel room and bed for female 5 hr buckeye1234 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 17 hr Listo 594
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Tue John MoFo Snyder 4,838
News After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo... Tue Dudley 2
News Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue... Jan 8 ArmUp 2
News Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a... Jan 6 suzylnn 1
News Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14) Jan 5 cliffssmay 6
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,787 • Total comments across all topics: 277,869,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC