Texas set for 'bathroom bill' that cr...

Texas set for 'bathroom bill' that critics say targets LGBT rights

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Texas state Republican Senator Dan Patrick speaks during a meeting of the state Senate in Austin, Texas July 12, 2013. A gender-neutral bathroom is seen at the University of California, Irvine in Irvine, California September 30, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14) 18 hr cliffssmay 6
Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10) Thu Carlos 2
News Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1... Tue mar 1
News Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo... Tue mar 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Jan 3 JOE MAMA 589
News 'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,... Jan 3 Rene Rio 9
News 3 snitch scandal investigations threaten change... Jan 3 mar 1
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,980 • Total comments across all topics: 277,651,913

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC