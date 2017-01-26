Teen retailer Wet Seal to close all 1...

Teen retailer Wet Seal to close all 171 stores nationwide, report says

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Millbury

Teen retailer Wet Seal LLC has announced it will permanently close all 171 stores nationwide, including its four stores in Southern Nevada, after the company was unable to secure fresh capital or a buyer, the Wall Street Journal reported for a story on its website.In a letter dated Jan. 20 that was obtained by the Wall Street Journal, Wet Seal informed employees at its Irvine, Calif., headquarters that the office would be permanently closing, and workers would lose their jobs."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09) 18 hr Pollard ale 21
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Fri Your friend 49
News After wall and immigration orders, President Tr... Thu Wildchild 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Jan 26 Red 615
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Jan 26 Ssk 1,189
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale Jan 24 Truth squad 8
News Around Whittier - Whittier Daily News (Mar '08) Jan 24 Chumper 4
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,074 • Total comments across all topics: 278,366,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC