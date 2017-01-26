Teen retailer Wet Seal to close all 171 stores nationwide, report says
Teen retailer Wet Seal LLC has announced it will permanently close all 171 stores nationwide, including its four stores in Southern Nevada, after the company was unable to secure fresh capital or a buyer, the Wall Street Journal reported for a story on its website.In a letter dated Jan. 20 that was obtained by the Wall Street Journal, Wet Seal informed employees at its Irvine, Calif., headquarters that the office would be permanently closing, and workers would lose their jobs."
