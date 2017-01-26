Teen retailer Wet Seal is suddenly closing all of its stores
In a letter dated January 20 that was obtained by The Wall Street Journal, the apparel retailer notified employees working in the company's Irvine, California headquarters that the office was permanently shutting down and laying off all of its workers. Wet Seal closed 338 of its then-511 stores in January 2015, shortly before the company filed for bankruptcy protection.
