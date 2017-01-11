Taco Bell is going national with fried chicken taco shell
If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|6 hr
|Listo
|592
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Tue
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|Tue
|Dudley
|2
|Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue...
|Jan 8
|ArmUp
|2
|Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a...
|Jan 6
|suzylnn
|1
|Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14)
|Jan 5
|cliffssmay
|6
|Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10)
|Jan 5
|Carlos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC