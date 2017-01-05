Taco Bell has chicken nuggets

Read more: Fox News

The taco chain is now testing some decidedly non-Mexican fare including Volcano Crispy Chicken Chips and seasoned french fries loaded with nacho cheese sauce, pico de gallo and sour cream. The new products are currently being tested at select locations in Irvine, Calif., home to Taco Bell's headquarters.

