Synthetic Antivenom: Nanoparticles to The Rescue
Nanoparticles may find a new use as an antidote for the 4.5 million people who are bitten each year by snakes and bees. The team of researchers led by Jeffrey O'Brien in Kenneth Shea's lab at the University of California, Irvine used a directed evolution method to create a library of nanoparticles that could soak up and effectively deactivate snake and bee venom from human serum.
