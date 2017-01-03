Survey Points to Slight Rise in Adapt...

Survey Points to Slight Rise in Adaptive Authentication Over 2FA

Read more: Dark Reading

Security technologies continue to evolve as threats expand and some companies are turning to adaptive authentication as users report issues with two-factor authentication, according to a new study. The study by SecureAuth found that 74% of respondents who use two-factor authentication admit that they receive complaints about the technology and nearly 10 percent of users simply "hate it."

