Survey Points to Slight Rise in Adaptive Authentication Over 2FA
Security technologies continue to evolve as threats expand and some companies are turning to adaptive authentication as users report issues with two-factor authentication, according to a new study. The study by SecureAuth found that 74% of respondents who use two-factor authentication admit that they receive complaints about the technology and nearly 10 percent of users simply "hate it."
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|3 hr
|suzylnn
|591
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|17 hr
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|17 hr
|Dudley
|2
|Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue...
|Jan 8
|ArmUp
|2
|Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a...
|Jan 6
|suzylnn
|1
|Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14)
|Jan 5
|cliffssmay
|6
|Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10)
|Jan 5
|Carlos
|2
