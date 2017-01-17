Study finds high blood pressure onset...

Study finds high blood pressure onset in late life may protect against dementia

New study results published online today in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association suggest that onset of high blood pressure later in life is associated with lower dementia risk after age 90, especially if hypertension is developed at age 80 or older. High blood pressure and other heart health risk factors are generally thought to increase dementia risk.

