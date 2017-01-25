South county business roundup: Pino's Cucina opens in Ladera Ranch,...
Pino's Cucina , a traditional Italian restaurant, has opened at the Mercantile East shopping center, 27522 Antonio Parkway in Ladera Ranch. The menu features a variety of appetizers, including bruschetta al pomodoro and calamari fritti, and over a dozen pasta dishes including ravioli di casa, fettuccine alla primavera, linguini mare, gnocchi, lasagna casalinga and linguini con vongole o'cozze.
