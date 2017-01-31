SnowFest a sliding success at Pittsford Park
Megan Ulibarri, 8, and her brother Nathan Ulibarri, 6, of Lake Forest make it snow on their newly built snowman during SnowFest at Pittsford Park on Saturday. PHOTO BY JEFF ANTENORE, CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Kids and adults sled down a snow-covered hill in Lake Forest's Pittsford Park, dubbed "Mount Pittsford," during the city's annual SnowFest on Saturday afternoon.
