Shopping habits are changing, and teen retailers like Wet Seal are among the casualties
A shopper rides an escalator past a West Seal store at Westfield Fashion Square in Sherman Oaks in 2012. Orange County's Wet Seal Inc. has apparently become the latest retailer to close its doors for good in a spate of mall shop shutdowns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After wall and immigration orders, President Tr...
|16 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|22 hr
|WEKNOW
|48
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Red
|615
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Ssk
|1,189
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|Tue
|Truth squad
|8
|Around Whittier - Whittier Daily News (Mar '08)
|Jan 24
|Chumper
|4
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 23
|Unknown
|4,840
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC