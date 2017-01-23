Santa Clara Co.: Highway 152 three-ca...

Santa Clara Co.: Highway 152 three-car crash kills Irvine woman

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

An Irvine woman died in a three-car head-on crash on Highway 152 that also seriously injured three other people Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported about 12:06 p.m. on the highway east of San Felipe Road, about eight miles east of the Gilroy city limits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 15 min Ssk 1,187
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 18 min Red 613
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale 1 hr Truth squad 5
News Around Whittier - Whittier Daily News (Mar '08) 14 hr Chumper 4
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Mon Unknown 4,840
News Santa Ana Council won't consider change to elec... Sun Richard 1
News Santa Ana city manager ousted in 'amicable' spl... Sun Richard 1
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,684 • Total comments across all topics: 278,214,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC