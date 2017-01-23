Santa Clara Co.: Highway 152 three-car crash kills Irvine woman
An Irvine woman died in a three-car head-on crash on Highway 152 that also seriously injured three other people Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported about 12:06 p.m. on the highway east of San Felipe Road, about eight miles east of the Gilroy city limits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|15 min
|Ssk
|1,187
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|18 min
|Red
|613
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|1 hr
|Truth squad
|5
|Around Whittier - Whittier Daily News (Mar '08)
|14 hr
|Chumper
|4
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Unknown
|4,840
|Santa Ana Council won't consider change to elec...
|Sun
|Richard
|1
|Santa Ana city manager ousted in 'amicable' spl...
|Sun
|Richard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC