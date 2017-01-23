Sales Galleries Open Soon for New Luxury Neighborhoods at the Groves...
Discover spacious layouts, impressive gourmet kitchens and expansive indoor-outdoor living spaces at the Groves at Orchard Hills in Irvine. Click here for high-resolution version / EINPresswire.com / -- IRVINE, CA-- - Sales Galleries open this month for Alta Vista and Bella Vista , two luxury neighborhoods by Toll Brothers coming to the Villages of Irvine's coveted Groves at Orchard Hills Village .
