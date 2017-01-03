Researchers discover natural regenera...

Researchers discover natural regeneration process for scar-free skin repair

Read more: Medical News

Scars are often the unwanted and permanent result of wound healing, but University of California, Irvine and University of Pennsylvania researchers have discovered a natural regeneration process that stimulates scar-free skin repair. Their study results, which appear in Science , point the way toward possible clinical treatments for scar-free wound healing, a highly desirable yet unmet need.

