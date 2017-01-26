researcher travels to Qatar to discus...

researcher travels to Qatar to discuss how behavior changes can improve global health

About 1,400 health-care experts and government officials from over a 100 countries recently attended the World Innovation Summit for Health in Doha, Qatar. WISH aims to create a global community to tackle health-care challenges, such as the global burden of autism spectrum disorder and the rise in cardiovascular disease mortality.

