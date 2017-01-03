Regenerating fatty cells could mean c...

Regenerating fatty cells could mean crow's feet and creases can be reversed

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Mail on Sunday

Crow's feet and creases may be reversible using a treatment to regenerate the fatty cells - which are lost with age - that keep skin looking smooth. Crow's feet and creases may be reversible using a treatment to regenerate the fatty cells - which are lost with age - that keep skin looking smooth Lack of adipocytes is one of the main reasons deep wrinkles become etched on our faces as we get older.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue... 8 hr ArmUp 2
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 10 hr folkster 590
News Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a... Jan 6 suzylnn 1
News Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14) Jan 5 cliffssmay 6
Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10) Jan 5 Carlos 2
News Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1... Jan 3 mar 1
News Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo... Jan 3 mar 1
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,832 • Total comments across all topics: 277,729,284

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC