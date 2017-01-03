Regenerating fatty cells could mean crow's feet and creases can be reversed
Crow's feet and creases may be reversible using a treatment to regenerate the fatty cells - which are lost with age - that keep skin looking smooth. Crow's feet and creases may be reversible using a treatment to regenerate the fatty cells - which are lost with age - that keep skin looking smooth Lack of adipocytes is one of the main reasons deep wrinkles become etched on our faces as we get older.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue...
|8 hr
|ArmUp
|2
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|10 hr
|folkster
|590
|Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a...
|Jan 6
|suzylnn
|1
|Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14)
|Jan 5
|cliffssmay
|6
|Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10)
|Jan 5
|Carlos
|2
|Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1...
|Jan 3
|mar
|1
|Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo...
|Jan 3
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC