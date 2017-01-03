Regenerating fatty cells could mean crow's feet and creases can be reversed

Crow's feet and creases may be reversible using a treatment to regenerate the fatty cells - which are lost with age - that keep skin looking smooth. Crow's feet and creases may be reversible using a treatment to regenerate the fatty cells - which are lost with age - that keep skin looking smooth Lack of adipocytes is one of the main reasons deep wrinkles become etched on our faces as we get older.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.