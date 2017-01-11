Preschool Linked to Success on Global...

Preschool Linked to Success on Global Math Test

Read more: Education Week

The latest results of the Program for International Student Assessment give tantalizing hints of the connections between students' early-childhood education and their later math scores. A new international test may provide more insights into what those connections mean for policy, but experts warn that it remains hard to tell what the United States can learn from other countries' approaches to preschool.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Education Week.

