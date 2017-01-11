Preschool Linked to Success on Global Math Test
The latest results of the Program for International Student Assessment give tantalizing hints of the connections between students' early-childhood education and their later math scores. A new international test may provide more insights into what those connections mean for policy, but experts warn that it remains hard to tell what the United States can learn from other countries' approaches to preschool.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Education Week.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|15 min
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|51 min
|Dudley
|2
|Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue...
|Jan 8
|ArmUp
|2
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Jan 8
|folkster
|590
|Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a...
|Jan 6
|suzylnn
|1
|Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14)
|Jan 5
|cliffssmay
|6
|Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10)
|Jan 5
|Carlos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC