Portion of Laguna Canyon Road in Irvine closed because of water main break

18 hrs ago

IRVINE The northbound lanes of Laguna Canyon Road from State Road 133/Laguna Canyon Road to the roundabout at Quail Hill Parkway are closed because of a water main break, according to Irvine police Commuters needing access to Quail Hill Parkway are advised to use the Sand Canyon/Shady Canyon exit from I-405 freeway, police said. The southbound lanes of Laguna Canyon Road from Quail Hill Parkway to the SR-133/Laguna Canyon Road are still open.

