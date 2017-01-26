Pity the much maligned economist: Mic...

Pity the much maligned economist: Michael MacDowell

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: PennLive.com

To date no academic economists are in the new administration with the single exception of Peter Navarro, a University of California--Irvine economist who has spent most of his career criticizing China's trade policy. Academic economists have two strikes against them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... 1 hr Your friend 49
News After wall and immigration orders, President Tr... Thu Wildchild 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Thu Red 615
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Thu Ssk 1,189
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale Jan 24 Truth squad 8
News Around Whittier - Whittier Daily News (Mar '08) Jan 24 Chumper 4
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 23 Unknown 4,840
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,460 • Total comments across all topics: 278,321,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC