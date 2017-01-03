Peter Navarro joins Trump administration
Former San Diego mayoral, congressional, and supervisorial candidate Peter Navarro isn't the only local making national news during the presidential transition. The University of California Irvine economics professor will serve as head of the newly created National Trade Council in the incoming Trump administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.
