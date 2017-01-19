Parent in Prison: How to Protect the ...

Parent in Prison: How to Protect the Well-Being of the Child

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: US News & World Report

More than 5 million children in the U.S. have had at least one parent in prison , according to the most recent analysis of the issue, using the National Survey of Children's Health. Put another way, 7 percent of all children will have a parent who lived with them go to jail or prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale 34 min Wonder Why 3
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 5 hr Well Well 4,839
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 13 hr Crooks gang 1,180
Westminster Orphans gang 15st Wed Westminster 79
News Riverside authorities serve warrants in Tustin,... Wed Joe Smoe 2
free hotel room and bed for female Tue Casper 4
News Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11) Jan 16 Ftt 27
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Orange County was issued at January 20 at 1:57AM PST

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,144 • Total comments across all topics: 278,077,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC