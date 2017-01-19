Parent in Prison: How to Protect the Well-Being of the Child
More than 5 million children in the U.S. have had at least one parent in prison , according to the most recent analysis of the issue, using the National Survey of Children's Health. Put another way, 7 percent of all children will have a parent who lived with them go to jail or prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|34 min
|Wonder Why
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|5 hr
|Well Well
|4,839
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|13 hr
|Crooks gang
|1,180
|Westminster Orphans gang 15st
|Wed
|Westminster
|79
|Riverside authorities serve warrants in Tustin,...
|Wed
|Joe Smoe
|2
|free hotel room and bed for female
|Tue
|Casper
|4
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|Jan 16
|Ftt
|27
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC