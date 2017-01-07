Opus Bank (OPB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Opus Bank is a state-charted commercial bank. The Bank accepts deposits, loans, and provides other services for the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue...
|Sun
|ArmUp
|2
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Sun
|folkster
|590
|Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a...
|Jan 6
|suzylnn
|1
|Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14)
|Jan 5
|cliffssmay
|6
|Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10)
|Jan 5
|Carlos
|2
|Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1...
|Jan 3
|mar
|1
|Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo...
|Jan 3
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC