Operation Valentine: Volunteers make ...

Operation Valentine: Volunteers make hundreds of packages for military families.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wave

Part of a group of more than 800 mothers and daughters make dog toys as part of Operation Valentine. The 14th annual Operation Valentine event was staged by National Charity League chapters who assembled to make care packages for local veterans in Irvine on Saturday, January 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac... 4 hr tomin cali 14
Review: Ravenna's Medical Weight Loss - Joseph ... (Sep '09) Sat Pollard ale 21
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Fri Your friend 49
News After wall and immigration orders, President Tr... Jan 26 Wildchild 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Jan 26 Red 615
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Jan 26 Ssk 1,189
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale Jan 24 Truth squad 8
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,249 • Total comments across all topics: 278,378,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC