Nick Offerman And Megan Mullally Bringing 'Summer Of 69' To Epix

Capitalizing on the successful ongoing tour of the couple's frank, honest and raunchy look at their marriage, Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally are bringing their Summer of 69: No Apostrophe show to television courtesy of Epix . The one-hour special will be filmed tonight at The Barclay in Irvine, CA and is set to world premiere on Epix Friday, May 19 at 10:00 PM Eastern.

