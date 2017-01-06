New trash-collecting barge looks like...

New trash-collecting barge looks like a cross between a steamboat and a conch shell

Baltimore's second water wheel, designed to scoop trash and debris out of the harbor, was unveiled last month, following a similar one that debuted in 2014. The concept is proposed for Upper Newport Bay.

