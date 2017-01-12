New IRain app will tell you more abou...

New IRain app will tell you more about coming storms

15 hrs ago

Climate researchers and weather forecasters get their rain data from a network of precipitation-sensing satellites that orbit Earth. iRain, a new mobile phone app developed by engineers at the University of California, Irvine puts the same precision rainfall information into the pockets of the public.

