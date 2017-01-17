New 6-story extended stay hotel plann...

New 6-story extended stay hotel planned at Irvine's gateway

The Orange County Register

Proposed TownePlace Suites will feature a six-story building with 165 rooms just off the I-405 Jamboree exit in Irvine. Proposed TownePlace Suites will feature a six-story building with 165 rooms just off the I-405 Jamboree exit in Irvine.

